Lowcountry residents targeted by scammers claiming to be ‘Dominion Energy’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There is a new phone scam in the Lowcountry where scammers are threatening to cut off your power. Dominion Energy says if you receive this call, you should hang up immediately.

Scammers are after your power.

“I picked up the phone and it was a recording at first,” Ashley Cochran Parten, who received a scam call, said. “It said, ‘Dominion Energy is sending technicians out to your house to disconnect your power at 3 p.m. today, or something like that.”

Cochran Parten says she received a call saying she was asked to pay more than $500 in fees, or else, she’d face disconnection.

“It was obviously not somebody from Dominion Energy,” she said. “They were like, ‘We can see you have a balance of $300 and we’re going to shut off your power today unless you pay us that and the $250. At this point, I knew it was a scam.”

Dominion Energy says they never demand immediate payment, or threaten immediate service disconnection over the phone.

“These scammers understand just how important and vital the service we provide is to really all the homes and businesses across our service territory,” Dominion Energy spokesperson Paul Fischer said. “So, they’re going to work to prey on those fears of taking that service away.”

The energy giant says the most important thing you can do to protect yourself is to stay connected.

“They can very quickly verify their account balance by using the Dominion Energy App,” Fischer said. “Really knowledge and awareness of this situation is the best defense for our customers when it comes to these types of scams.”

Cochran Pertan says she felt the need to alert people on Facebook so they wouldn’t fall victim to this scam.

“I just don’t like people getting scammed,” she said. “I usually do mess with scammers, or spread the word that they’re scamming. I’m not going to let people get away with that.”

Dominion Energy says their number one priority is to ensure Lowcountry residents have power at all times.