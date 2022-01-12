Lowcountry restaurants determined to have successful ‘Restaurant Week’ despite COVID surge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Local eateries have faced many challenges recently, and Wednesday, restaurant experts spoke on how Lowcountry establishments are approaching Restaurant Week during the latest COVID surge.

The Lowcountry’s finest cuisine will be served at a discount for eleven days.

“It’s good for everybody,” John Keener, owner of Shem Creek Crab House, said. “It’s good for restaurants to get people in and out and get them flowing through the restaurants.”

South Carolina Restaurant Week begins Thursday.

“They get to meet the locals,” Keener said. “Talk to them, and the locals like it because they’re getting discounted food at really great restaurants.”

Restaurant innovation expert Ben Pryor says Restaurant Week is a chance for eateries to showcase their best dishes.

“Restaurant Week really is about highlighting what makes that restaurant unique and special,” Pryor said. “It’s a great marketing opportunity.”

But thousands of them were talking about the COVID-19 cases coming back positive every day. Restaurants say they’re prepared to make any necessary adjustments.

“Dealing with COVID,” Keener said “We’ve always used the term ‘Adapt and Adjust’. It’s on a daily basis, everything changes every day. In the restaurant industry, we’re held to a very high standard as far as cleanliness and protocol goes. And if we need to wear masks, we wear masks.”

Grace & Grit in Mount Pleasant says despite the spike in cases, they’re looking forward to serving up some of their specialties.

“We do definitely have our shrimp and grits and we have our version of a poached shrimp cocktail.” Grace & Grit’s executive chef, Joseph Martin, said. “We also do have a smoked porkchop and fried chicken as well. So, it kind of hits on all the highlights that we have.”

Restaurant Week South Carolina begins Thursday and goes through Sunday, January 23.