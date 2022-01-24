Lowcountry restaurants say increase in crab meat, seafood prices forcing restaurants to consider alternatives

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The price of crab meat has doubled while the cost of other seafood has significantly increased and Lowcountry restaurants say the impact of higher prices and shortages across the seafood market has them considering making changes.

ACME Lowcountry Kitchen says seafood prices are up across the board, crab meat alone has more than doubled in price according to the restaurants Executive Chef and Co-Owner who says it’s just the latest challenge to hit the restaurant industry on top of staffing shortages and shipping issues.

“Seafood market and not only crab meat, I mean everything is us,” says Charles Arena, Executive Chef and Co-Owner of ACME Lowcountry Kitchen. “The highest I’ve ever seen it.”

Arena says crab meat has doubled from $9lb to $18-20lb. ACME Lowcountry Kitchen on the Isle of Palms says it’s making things difficult.

“Labor is higher, there’s only so much you can charge for a dish,” says Arena. “You know it gets into our profits.”

Chef Arena says it’s forcing his restaurant to get creative or remove items from the menu.

“It doesn’t make sense anymore to offer something like crab cakes because first of all what we would have to charge customers they’re not going to want to pay,” says Chef Arena.

It’s a trend economists say has been getting worse for years. They say shipping and shortage issues have contributed but they’re not the driving factor. Dr. Arnold Hite, an Economics Professor at Charleston Southern University says inflation is driving up the prices.

“Crab meat would be the golden child of the food chain in terms of the inflation, I don’t know of single example that’s worse than that,” says Dr. Hite. “If you print the money faster than the economy is growing, the money will begin to worth less and less and less.”

Arena says he’s going to continue searching for alternatives to support staff while providing the same service for loyal customers.

“When we have to raise menu prices in order to keep staff, in order to keep the restaurant going, we’re not doing it to try to become rich,” says Arena. “We’re doing it to be sustained.”