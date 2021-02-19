Lowcountry school awarded $10,000 grant for financial literacy classes

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lucy Beckham High School says this grant will be used for financial literacy classes, to make sure students are smart with their cash for years to come.

Students at the school like Adeline Avrett says, she’s developing independence she never knew she had. She says in part, to financial literacy classes and she’s not alone.

“This program has helped me so much that I was able to do my taxes this year and I think that it is really awesome that I can have that independence especially as a sophomore in high school,” she says.

Bill Joy teaches the financial literacy classes and says the resources they’ll be able to get through the grant will jump-start their optimism, despite the difficulties COVID has brought. He says the class will show students how to manage credit cards, budgeting, and even student loans they’re just years away from getting.

“It has been tremendously helpful by providing many resources for us and everything free which is great. This is hopefully is a way, where it is some way we can at least jump-start our optimism,” says Joy.

As students crunch the numbers, they say they are excited about what else the school can provide with the grant.

“I can get that scholarship and transfer over to another school which saves so much money in the long run and I would not even know that the option was available if it wasn’t for Mr. Joy,” says Avrett.

The school says they are thankful to use this grant not only for financial classes but for more learning opportunities for all of the students at the school.