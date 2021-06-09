Lowcountry school districts preparations for high amounts of students enrolled in summer school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – School districts across the Lowcountry are preparing for a spike in the number of students taking on summer school. Districts say with the help of COVID-19 relief funds they are able to create opportunities for students who need extra help.

Dorchester District 2 officials say more than 1,600 students from elementary through high school are enrolled in summer school programs. District leaders say they’re adding fun and creative ways to help students learn.

“We wanted to do something that was more of something camp like and sort of fun activities,” says Lori Estep, Executive Director of Elementary Schools for DD2.

Hands on science activities, new math and reading programs are some of the ways the district plans to lighten the summer workload.

“Developing a curriculum for K-5 where students have different activities, and it will be hands on,” says Estep.

Charleston County School District is furthering their summer school classes as their numbers have shown the highest number of students enrolled.

4,375 students are enrolled this summer, compared to 854 who attended during 2019-2020 summer school. District leaders say they are adding new math and English curriculum and also interactive classes such as dance, music, theater, coding and chess.

It’s an issue being felt across South Carolina Department of Education officials says since the state did not have many COVID-19 budget cuts, more money is now available to extend curriculum.

“This has essentially been money to directly address COVID-19 and catch students up so they have more or less once in a lifetime opportunity,” says Ryan Brown, Chief Communications Officer for South Carolina Department of Education.

State Education Officials encourage parents to enroll any students who are falling behind to take advantage of the in-person opportunity.