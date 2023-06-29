MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Local experts say hydration is the most important thing, especially for those who will be celebrating outside this holiday weekend.

The heat is on across the Lowcountry.

“Now we’re looking at heat indexes approaching 110,” Storm Team 2 chief meteorologist Rob Fowler said, “maybe close up to 115.”

Local officials are encouraging people to drink plenty of water ahead of the scorching holiday weekend.

“Definitely stay hydrated,” Isle of Palms fire chief Craig Oliverius said. “If you’re going to come out to the beach, think about going ahead and hydrating now.”

Health experts say failing to hydrate in advance could be costly.

“The moment you start to feel thirsty,” Dr. Kenneth Perry from Trident Medical Center said, “the moment you start to feel like, ‘Maybe I should’ve have been keeping up on my hydration,’ you’re probably already behind.”

Perry says excessive heat exposure can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

“This is when people stop perspiring,” he said, “stop sweating, when they have a really dry mouth. This is when really your body is attempting to do all its normal auto-regulatory things to keep your body temperature down, and now you just don’t have those options.”

Perry says another sign someone is experiencing adverse effects from the heat is when their mental state changes.

“Someone seems confused or delirious,” he said, “this is going to be a major problem and something that we definitely need to evaluate the patient for.”

With thousands expected at the beaches from parts of the U.S. through July 4th, first responders want to ensure people are well prepared for the hot, muggy conditions they’ll be subjected to.

“Typically when it gets around two or three o’clock,” Oliverius said, “that’s where it’s really difficult out there. So, you want to try come out earlier in the morning, later in the afternoon, it’s a lot easier, and every 20-30 minutes you want to drink some water.”

Health officials say it is especially important for parents to keep an eye on their children and make sure they remain hydrated during hot summer days.