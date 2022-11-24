CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Shoppers across the Lowcountry are gearing up for what experts are predicting will be one of the busiest Black Fridays in US history.

Black Friday shoppers are expected to hit stores in record numbers.

The National Retail Federation estimates more than 166 million people plan to shop between now and Cyber Monday.

The federation says this is their highest estimate ever — surpassing last year’s estimate by more than 8 million shoppers.

Experts say retailers are aware that some shoppers may have a tighter budget this Black Friday than in previous years, and because of this, look to have bigger deals and greater savings than usual.

The items expected to be discounted the most this shopping holiday include TVs, laptops, home appliances, home décor and beauty products.

Those looking to buy new electronics are in luck. Experts say they’re typically at their lowest price of the year on Black Friday.

Though the price of clothes are usually lowest after the holidays, clothing retailers may offer several discounted deals to get rid of the excess inventory they have as a result of supply chain back-ups from last year.

One shopping tip experts say can be helpful this Black Friday is to create a shopping list, then compare prices of items both online and in the stores.