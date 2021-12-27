Lowcountry shoppers search for best post-Christmas shopping deals

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The frenzy of Christmas shopping is now finished, but many shoppers are still hitting the stores, looking for the best after Christmas shopping sales.

The day after Christmas is known for sales, and with sales, comes lots of shoppers.

“It’s more popular now than it was even before Christmas,” Sarah Ann Oliver said. “We came the day before Christmas Eve and it wasn’t this busy. Definitely after is way more busy than before. Because everybody has the money to spend. And trying to find a parking spot was crazy.”

Some shoppers say the items they’re looking for are gone.

“Empty,” Ella Thomas said. “Gone. All the good stuff is gone. All the basic makeup is gone. Everything in your size, gone.”

But that hasn’t been every customer’s experience.

“From the looks of it,” Brandy Hall said. “There don’t appear to be super long lines. So, it actually looks like a really good day to come out and shop.”

Some shoppers are still buying Christmas gifts.

“The best deals sometimes are after Christmas,” Ron Washington said. “So, I’m still Christmas shopping for other people. So, trying to catch a deal.”

Consumers say some of the best deals they’ve come across Sunday are from Lululemon, Bath and Body Works, Palmetto Moon and Belk

“Lululemon was probably the best,” Oliver said. “Then, like Ulta and Style Exchange and then all the boutiques.”

And the advice they have for those going out to shop.

“Be patient and be kind,” Hall said. “And be careful with other cars, because there’s a lot of traffic. And get your sales in.”

Experts say the best after Christmas savings you’ll find are on clothing, bedding, video games and holiday décor.