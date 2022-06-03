CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised for the Ukraine relief efforts in the Lowcountry.

Ben Silver, a small business located on King Street in Downtown Charleston is selling neckties to raise money for those impacted by the war overseas, and so far has raised more than $90,000.

“I don’t think it would happen like this, but we knew it would happen some. Our first order was for like 30 ties,” says Robert Prenner, Owner of Ben Silver.

Robert says a customer motivated his small business to create ties blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

“A customer called one of our associates here and said, do you have a tie in the colors of the Ukrainian flag? After that, I was like bingo,” says Robert.

The silk ties are $200 a piece, but customers are willing to pay the price. Robert and his wife Sue Prenner say most of the money goes toward supporting Ukrainian refugees.

“We wanted to do something to be helpful to the refugees and to show that we support Ukraine in this horrible situation,” says Sue.

Ben Silver has customers from all over the country sending donations and letters thanking the company for the help.

“All we can do is express our feelings and do it in a way that we can be somewhat helpful and I think we have succeeded in doing that,” says Robert.

The small business says they are grateful for the weeks of support, but they are not done yet.

“I want to hit $100,000 and we are pretty close to that in our contribution. We just hope and pray for the people of Ukraine,” says Robert.

The ties are being sold for the next few weeks both online and in-person at their Downtown Charleston location.