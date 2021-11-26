Lowcountry small businesses benefiting from Black Friday shoppers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of Lowcountry businesses say they are benefiting from the rush of holiday shoppers for Black Friday.

Shoppers say they are doing majority of their Black Friday shopping, on King Street in Downtown Charleston this year.

“I got my pants, my shoes, two outfits and another pair of pants,” says Joe Quinlan, who’s visiting the Lowcountry from Ohio.

For some, this is their first time shopping in the Charleston area for Black Friday.

“This is our first time coming south for shopping, so it is nice with the weather and the area,” says Karly Quinlan, who’s visiting from Ohio.

As downtown streets were full of shoppers going store to store, small businesses like Copper Penny says, Black Friday is the time of years that their sales take off.

“We have families coming in and shop and it’s been exciting to see. It’s starting to feel like pre-Covid times,” says Maggie Vaigneur, the buyer for Copper Penny.

Throughout the pandemic, Vaingeur says the boutique has had challenges getting customers in the door, but faced even bigger battles getting in their goods.

“It was hard to get inventory in, everything was delayed, and you keep hearing of the corporate shipping delays for the holiday’s,” says Vaigneur.

Shoppers say they are happy to see busy lines of customers.

“It’s great support here. I’m so glad to see a lot of open shops and not a lot of closed buildings,” says Joe Quinlan.

Copper Penny hopes this is a sign of things to come and that’ll they’ll see big business throughout the rest of the holiday season.

“Penny, my mother-in-law started the company. It was a one store, now we have grown to 7 and we have franchise’s. We wouldn’t be able to do it without local support, people shopping small, and supporting our local family business,” says Vaigneur.

Many stores on King Street in Downtown Charleston say will have special deal’s for Small Business Saturday.