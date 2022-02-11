Lowcountry sports bars preparing for Super Bowl Sunday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Super Bowl Sunday is almost here and Lowcountry sports bars are preparing for a huge turnout.

Charleston Sports Pub owner Perry Freeman said Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest take-out nights of the year. He’s expecting lines out the door as people wait to pick up their food.

“What we might see normal volume, times that by 10,” said Freeman.

To prepare for the surge in take-out, Freeman said the kitchen is getting a jump start. They’re making sure the sauces and line are ready while front-of-house staff prepares boxes, bags and takeout menus.

According to Freeman, he’s had to raise prices a bit to make ends meet due to inflation. This includes a game day favorite, chicken wings.

“Chicken wings is a sore subject all over the restaurant community,” said Freeman. “The pricing at least kept rising, but it kind of stopped at a level that wasn’t good.”

While the price of the wings has gone up, there’s seems to be no shortage in the Lowcountry.

Home Team BBQ is preparing to sell over 10,000 wings on Sunday alone.

“This is probably the biggest number of wings we cook for one particular day,” said Taylor Garrigan, Home Team Executive Chef and Operating Partner.

Both restaurants are expecting big turnouts for in-house dining. They recommend getting there early. Charleston Sports Pub is hosting Super Bowl Bingo ahead of the game.

On Friday night, the Home Team locations at Mount Pleasant and Sullivan’s Island will be donating 25% of sales from 4-10 pm to victims of the Palms Apartments fire.

You can watch the Super Bowl on News 2.