Lowcountry tree lots say demand for real Christmas trees, tree shortage could make trees hard to find

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – COVID-19 has many diving head-first into the Christmas spirit this earlier than normal this year, some as early as November 1st. A combination of a shortage of trees and a heightened demand for a real tree has tree lots across the Lowcountry fearful they could run out of trees well before Christmas.

Mistletoe Christmas Tree Lot in Summerville sold roughly a thousand Christmas trees last holiday season, they say that number could double this year due to increased demand.

A shortage of trees at the farm but a heightened demand has left Lowcountry tree lots with no shortage of business early in the season.

“I don’t see an issue this year at all, I see it being the best Christmas, best season ever,” says Robert Zdnek, co-owner of the tree lot.

“I mean people were calling us at the beginning of November for their trees so that was unusual,” says Robert’s wife and co-owner Kathy Zdnek.

Trees are ordered for the up-coming season back in January. When the COVID-19 pandemic set-in, Zdnek says he wasn’t sure what to expect when November rolled around.

“Our holiday season runs from September pretty much until the end of December and we were kind of scared,” says Zdnek. “We put a lot of money into the business and not sure if people were going to come.”

The Zdnek’s have operated their tree lot for eight years but COVID-19 forced the couple to make changes, adding hand sanitizer and social distancing among other measures.

“And we also this year offer curbside pickup for a tree so if you know you want a six or seven foot tree, you can do contactless payment,” says Zdnek.

And while trees continue to suffer a shortage, Zdnek says the demand for Christmas trees and spirit may be the highest he’s ever seen.

“People would come in and buy a tree and leave, they’re buying all of the add-ons this year, more wreaths for the windows, poinsettias for decorating,” says Zdnek.

The increased demand could create a problem for those waiting to buy their tree. Zdnek recommends waiting no longer than the second weekend in December if you’re looking for a real tree.

“There’s no extra stock even if they had it you know to give me or to buy from them so it is what we have on the lots this year and people just need to come a little earlier,” says Zdnek.

Zenek says he plans to have another shipment of trees arrive in early December but says its likely they could run out of trees more than a week before Christmas due to demand.