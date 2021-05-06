Lowcountry universities taking COVID-19 precautions ahead of fall semester

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With the upcoming fall semester, Charleston Southern University officials say they are taking steps in the right direction to ensure a safe campus.

CSU’s Pandemic Task Force says they are planning for the fall semester. They say to ensure students come back to a safe campus, so far vaccinations are not required, but highly recommended.

“We really just encourage our students to just reflect and understand that the choices that they make when they are off campus potentially affect them and affect a lot of others on campus,” says Laurel Glover, Charleston Southern University Infection Control Coordinator.

The university plans to coordinate with doctors and medical leaders for the upcoming semester.

“Until we know that we have reached a herd immunity level, which we are pretty far from at this point we will have to continue with masking and distancing,” Glover says.

Medical experts believe this method is one all Lowcountry universities should follow.

“For what we have right now, the fastest way for us to end a pandemic that has been going on upwards 15, 16, 17 months,” says Dr. Perry, Member of the South Carolina College of Emergency Physicians.

CSU says they are waiting to see how the summer pans out for vaccines and upticks in case numbers.

“We may look at that sort of as a model for how things work if we opt to track that in the future, not because it is required,” Glover says.

