Deputies seeking information on 2013 kidnapping and murder of Nathaniel Forbes (Charleston County Sheriff’s Office)

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD)- Thursday marked the nine-year anniversary of the day a 35-year-old Ravenel man was found beaten to death.

In the afternoon of Aug. 10, 2013, Charleston County deputies responded to reports of a dead body found by a resident on Pine Hill Road.

When law enforcement arrived, they found Nathanial Forbes lying in the dirt portion of the road.

Through the investigation, it was determined that Forbes had been kidnapped and beaten to death, and discovered evidence led investigators to believe that the victim was targeted over a bad drug deal.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the day before his death, Forbes was paid $8,000 for drugs and left his home to fix a problem with the deal. The buyer reportedly demanded the money back.

A witness reported to detectives that they saw a possible suspect with the victim at a gas station on the night of Aug. 9.

The killing likely happened that night or early the next morning, a CCSO spokesperson said.

Authorities say a man was arrested for kidnapping, but the charge was later dropped.

No substantial leads have developed in this case and no one has been arrested for the murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.