CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A decade after 49-year-old Nathaniel Gordon was fatally shot at an Adams Run home, Charleston County deputies are still seeking information that could lead to an arrest.

It was Nov. 9, 2012, just before 8:00 p.m.

Someone knocked on the door of a home on Jacksonboro Road where Gordon and others were playing cards. One player opened the door but immediately closed it upon seeing that the person on the other side had a gun.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), at some point shortly after, a shotgun went off, striking and killing Gordon.

Deputies say it is unclear whether the fatal injury came from a gun possessed by someone inside the home or by the person outside.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241.