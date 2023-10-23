CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Monday marks 13 years since an 18-year-old was shot and killed at a party in West Ashley, and deputies say they still need help from the public to solve the case.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to a shooting at Pythian Castle Hall on Belgrade Avenue around 1 a.m. on Oct. 23, 2010.

According to reports, deputies found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside the building where a private party was being held.

One of the victims survived, but the other — later identified as Chad Montez Brown — died at the hospital.

Despite interviewing witnesses at the party, CCSO said detectives have not identified suspects or made any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241.