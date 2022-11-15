RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD)- Tuesday marks 12 years since a deadly shooting in the small town of Ravenel in Charleston County, and the case still remains unsolved.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 15, 2010, at around 12:30 a.m., someone entered the mobile home where 27-year-old Rasha Porter was staying.

Porter reportedly told a fellow resident to grab a gun that was stashed under the bed for self-defense.

Moments later, the intruder shot him. Porter was taken to a local hospital but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Despite interviewing several people, detectives have made no arrests in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241.