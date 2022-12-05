HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is working to solve the 2012 murder of Germel Grant and urges anyone with information to come forward.

On Dec. 5, 2012, 35-year-old Grant was shot and killed at a home on Salters Hill Road in Hollywood.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. and found Grant with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

A family member told the sheriff’s office that the victim was in the backyard at the time, came inside, and yelled to the family member for help. When deputies arrived, they reportedly found Grant conscious, but he was unable to say who had shot him.

He was taken to a local hospital, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

Despite interviewing several people over the past decade, detectives have been unable to identify the killer and are now asking the public for help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barry Goldstein at (843) 554-2241.