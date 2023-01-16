CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Sunday marked seven years since a 26-year-old Charleston man was shot and killed at a West Ashley barbershop.

On the morning of Jan. 15, 2016, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to Marvin’s Barbershop on Savage Road in reference to a shooting.

Authorities said Green was sitting on a couch in the business when an unknown black male opened the front door and shot him.

The suspected shooter was seen running east on Savage Road toward Etiwan Avenue but attempts to locate the suspect using K-9 deputies were unsuccessful, according to CCSO.

One day later, investigators released a surveillance image of a potential suspect, but that individual was quickly cleared of any involvement.

To date, no substantial leads have developed in this case and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241.