JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Two years ago today, 22-year-old Nygel Covington was shot and killed on James Island, and deputies are continuing to search for those responsible.

On Dec. 20, 2020, at around 8:45 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Seccessionville Road in reference to a shooting, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

When deputies arrived, they found one victim on the front porch and Covington on a nearby dirt road. Covington was dead, but the other victim survived.

Through an investigation, it was determined that the other victim had a visitor in his garage whom he knew. When the visitor stepped out and the garage door was lifted, disguised gunmen appeared and began shooting into the garage, detectives said.

The victim reportedly fled to his home and then the front porch, where he was found by deputies. At some point during the gunfire, Convington was fatally struck.

Despite canvassing the area for witnesses, CCSO said there has not been enough evidence to arrest any individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241.