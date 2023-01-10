HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD)- It has been seven years to the day since a 23-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Hollywood club, and deputies are still seeking information that leads to an arrest.

On Jan. 10, 2016, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to George’s Bar on Scott White Road around 1:00 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Reports indicate that someone opened fire in the parking lot and hit a man who was exiting the club. He was taken in a private car to the hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and ultimately survived, according to CCSO.

A second victim, later identified as Devante Tramaine Smiley, was also in the parking lot at the time and was struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he later died of a single gunshot wound.

Deputies said no arrests have been made in the past seven years.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241.