Deputies are seeking information in the 2021 murder of Herbert Polite (Charleston County Sheriff’s Office)

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD)- Monday marked two years since Herbert Polite was found dead outside his Ravenel home, and investigators are still working to find his killer.

On July 17, 2021, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to the 5300 block of Salters Hill Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. in reference to reported gunfire.

Deputies found Polite, 36, behind his home with several gunshot wounds, according to CCSO.

The shooter reportedly fled the area before authorities arrived and has yet to be identified.

Despite interviewing many people throughout the investigation, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO Detective Car Muirheid at 843-554-2238.