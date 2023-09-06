JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Wednesday marks four years since 16-year-old Jaquez Cromwell was found dead in a wooded area on James Island and investigators are still searching for his killer.

On Sept. 6, 2019, Cromwell went with a parent to his grandparents’ home on Jeffery Road to help prepare them for Hurricane Dorian.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) investigators, the teenager walked away from the home at some point and was met by someone who shot him on a dirt path between Jeffery and Honey Hill roads.

Authorities said Cromwell was reported missing during the subsequent severe weather, only for his body to be found several days later.

Despite the ongoing investigation, detectives have not named any suspects in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241.