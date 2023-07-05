Cheryl Davis was last seen on July 4, 1979 in West Ashley (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It has been more than four decades since a South Carolina teenager disappeared near a West Ashley gas station.

Cheryl Davis (NCMEC)

Cheryl Davis was last seen at a 7-11 gas station on the corner of Ashley Hall Road and Sam Rittenburg Boulevard on July 4, 1979, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). She was just 17 years old at the time.

NCMEC officials said no one has seen or heard from Davis since that night. She would be 61 years old today.

At the time of her disappearance, Davis was 5-foot-2-inches tall and weighed 103 pounds. She has brown eyes and naturally red hair, but her hair was dyed blond at the time.

Anyone with information on Cheryl or her disappearance is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.