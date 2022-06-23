NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- August marks two years since 37-year-old Dejon Anderson was shot to death in the Union Heights neighborhood in North Charleston.

It was a warm summer evening: August 10, 2020.

North Charleston police responded to the 1900 block of Comstock Ave. around 7:40 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

Scene Photo: August 10,2020

When officers arrived, they found Anderson lying in the middle of the road with multiple gunshot wounds, surrounded by shell casings.

Detectives were on the scene for hours, working to piece together what had occurred.

An initial investigation revealed that Anderson was found a few doors down from where he had spent the earlier part of the evening.

According to NCPD detectives, Anderson had been drinking with friends on a home’s front porch before his death. An argument ensued, Anderson began to walk away, then he was shot.

Anderson was not alone at the time of the murder leading investigators to believe someone saw what happened.

But, no one came forward.

After hours of preliminary investigation, detectives began interviewing witnesses: the victim’s ex-girlfriend, her brother, and others who were at the party.

Detectives said each of the witnesses said they did not see what happened and did not know who shot Anderson.

The lack of cooperation in the investigation has left NCPD detectives without leads in this case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the NCPD Tip Line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.