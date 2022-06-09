NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Three and a half years after a 20-year-old man was killed on the front porch of a North Charleston residence, detectives are still working to bring justice to the family.

It was the day after Christmas 2018.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Navajo St. around 1:05 a.m.

When police arrived, they found 20-year-old Detwan Walker laying on the front porch suffering from a gunshot wound.

An initial report indicates a handgun was found near the victim and the call to law enforcement said this was a suicide attempt.

But as forensic evidence was collected, it became clear this was a murder and not a random one. According to police, Walker was romantically involved with someone at the residence.

Video surveillance from the surrounding area was recovered but it did not capture the incident.

Almost immediately, neighbors flocked to the residence and the street was flooded with people who had learned what happened.

Walker was not alone at the residence at the time of his death leading authorities to believe that some may have witnessed the shooting. But, after numerous interviews with those present, no leads were found.

NCPD said conflicting information and lack of cooperation have hindered the investigation.

Detectives believe there is more information surrounding the incident that has not been shared with police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the NCPD Tip Line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.