EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Four years after a woman mysteriously disappeared from Edisto Island, law enforcement and loved ones are still searching for answers.

It was Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

43-year-old Tina Snipes left her camper and traveled about a quarter-mile to the Horizon EZ Shop gas station about on Edisto Island. She was a regular at the shop, stopping in daily to pick up a few items before heading to odds jobs she worked in the area.

Surveillance photo of Tina Snipes, 43, on Aug. 15, 2018 (Charleston County Sheriff’s Office)

“She was a really sweet, humble person,” Snipe’s sister Lisa Lott said. “She would do anything for anyone.”

3 p.m. that day was the last time anyone saw Snipes, according to law enforcement. She was wearing a textured tank-top, yoga pants, flip-flops, a necklace, sunglasses, and had her hair pulled back in a bun.

Two days later she was reported missing by a friend who said they became concerned after not seeing or hearing from Snipes in the previous days.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies visited Snipes’ home on Maxie Road where they found some items belonging to her scattered–evidence of foul play.

Law enforcement deemed her disappearance “suspicious” and conducted searches by land, air, and water, but no further evidence was discovered.

Lott said she believes somebody in the community knows what happened to her baby sister.

“Somebody there knows the truth,” Lott said. “I think someone right there or close by knows exactly what happened to my sister and they’re just not coming forward.”

But, interviews with friends and neighbors offered no leads for detectives, either.

Now, several years later, Lott runs a Facebook page where she shares updates and memories of her sister and hope for the future.

“People go missing in this world and sometimes they never find them. And I don’t want that to be her case. I want to know where my sister’s at. I want to know–whether it be good or bad—I want to know the truth so that I can have closure and not wonder every day of my life what happened to her.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.