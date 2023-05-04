FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 20 veterans began their sunset kayaking tour at Folly Beach Boat Landing and they stayed out on the Folly River until they were under the moonlight.

Kayaking has been a part of Army veteran Harold Clark’s life for several years now.

“I’ve been kayaking for eight years,” Clark said. “Ever since I moved to South Carolina, I picked it. I love it. I bought my own Hobie. I do kayaking with my family.”

Thursday night, he was joined by members of his military family as they kayaked into the sunset.

“We come here to Folly Beach and all of the Warriors alumni come together for comradery and fellowship,” Clark said, “and just have a nice time evening on the water.”

The sunset kayak tour was organized by the Wounded Warrior Project.

“Really we try to make events unique as possible and kind of go along with the season,” Wounded Warrior Project outreach specialist Amber McCluney said.

They say those unique events are meant to help wounded veterans get more engaged after a study they conducted found 2 in 3 warriors they serve reported feeling lonely.

“It’s really great because a lot of what is missing when folks transition out of the military is comradery,” McCluney said, “and that’s generally what we try to embody here at Wounded Warrior Project. So, we try to build that connection and people to come together and have fun.”

Clark says events like this have been instrumental in helping him become more involved in his community, and connect with other Lowcountry veterans.

“That’s how we meet and then we exchange phone numbers,” Clark said. “We also meet outside the events, like we go pick up a Stingrays’ game, or a Riverdogs’ baseball game or go out to dinner.”

Lowcountry veterans interested in learning more about Wounded Warrior Project events are encouraged to visit their website.