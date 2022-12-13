CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Cars stretched around the West Ashley Elks Lodge parking lot as local veterans and their families received fresh food and winter clothes from Soldiers’ Angels on Tuesday.

Hendrick Automotive and the EP Group helped donate the food that was given to the veterans.

“Our roots are deeply Charlestonian and we are honored by the privilege to be able to help serve veterans here in the Lowcountry,” said Joe Waring the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the EP Group.

Fresh meat, produce and canned goods were passed out. Winters gloves and hats were also given to the veterans.

JoAnn Hlavac brings a few veterans to the giveaway each month.

“I come from a long line of veterans and love veterans,” said Hlavac. “It really does mean everything because without them we’re not free to do this and that’s the big thing.”

Her group was made up of three veterans who were all feeling thankful to be getting food for their kitchens.

“It’s a wonderful feeling because they’re helping veterans. They’re helping anyone who needs the help,” said Henderson Sims Jr., also known as Savannah, who is a Navy veteran.

“It brings a lot of joy to me. I love it. I love it,” said Leonard Smith, who served in the Army.

“I’m just happy that Soldiers’ Angels is giving the food,” said Marvin Williams, another Army veteran.

Williams, Smith and Sims Jr. are just three of the 210 veterans who receive food and clothes from the giveaway. Cheryl Keppler, an Air Force veteran, comes to get help since she uses a wheelchair and can’t get to the store easily.

“I love coming to this event. They’re very friendly. I know the people who are in charge of it and I always communicate very well with them. The people who work here are always very friendly and open and very helpful,” said Keppler.

As the holidays come closer, this day is a chance for them to be not only thanked, but celebrated.

“We make a big deal out of it during the holidays just so we make sure that we make it special for our veterans,” said Laura Schroeder of Soldiers’ Angels Charleston. “We serve each of them about 75 pounds of food.”

Soldiers’ Angels can only feed just over 200 people per giveaway and they want help to drive that number up higher.

The message for those who might be able to lend a hand is that a little bit goes a long way.

“Everybody can do something. Some people have the money, some people have the time. I’m retired and I have the time,” said Hlavac.

For veterans who want to sign up for a giveaway or to people who want to volunteer they can sign up at https://soldiersangels.org/.