GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry woman is hearing from her brother on Thursday after he left his home in England to help Ukrainian refugees.

“It was a complete surprise. I thought he was joking honestly.” said Pamela Stolarzyck, whose brother, Robert Lissmann, left on March 11 for Krakow, Poland and returned to England on Wednesday.

Lissmann told his family in Goose Creek that he was going to Poland through a text message. Stolarzyck was skeptical at first, but then realized that her brother was serious.”

“My first thoughts were ‘Wow this is great,'” said Stolarzyck.

Lissmann, a banker in London, learned about the opportunity to help from a colleague.

“You don’t really need a language to understand, sympathize, and feel the pain,” said Lissmann. “I donated already and I didn’t feel like that was enough. There were no non-governmental organizations on the ground. It was all volunteers. Which appealed to me more really.”

The day after Lissmann touched down in Krakow, he rented a car and drove about 160 miles to Korczowa. He found a warehouse that was just miles from the Ukrainian border filled with refugees fleeing the conflict.

As soon as he got out of his car, Lissmann started helping people at a tent outside the facility hand out food.







“These bags were goodie bags. We had a sandwich, a drink and a snack bar. Just some nutrition to put in a bag, put it in a big shopping cart and bring it to the bus,” said Lissmann.

The busses were taking Ukrainians across Europe on rides that would last hours. Lissmann did his best to provide a sliver of joy amidst the pain.

“For these kids it was the idea of a chocolate egg with a small toy. The humility and the gratitude for just accepting it and being thankful. Their smile would open up. It was just heartbreaking,” said Lissmann. “There was wonderful stuff from the volunteers who were helping. They were holding people, helping them move and walk. You really had some elderly people.”

20 hours of work everyday for four days exhausted Lissmann, but his mind only was focused on helping others.

“Then you feel guilty. You’re in the center and you want to take a break and then you think ‘What are you taking a break for? You’ve got people to help,'” said Lissmann. “I chose to be there. Those people didn’t.”

As the conflict continues in Ukraine, Lissmann is not ruling out another trip back to the frontlines.

“It’s just heartbreaking seeing the images of people’s faces and just feeling conflicted. ‘Could I stay and do more? What else could I have done? What else could I do?'” said Lissmann. “You don’t wait for instructions on how to help people you just do it. You either have compassion or you don’t.”

His sister is planning on joining the efforts too.

“I’m trying to arrange something and go myself. I’m familiar with Eastern Europe. I know how to get around. I want to do my part as well,” said Stolarzyck.