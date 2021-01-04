Lowcountry woman speaks about stimulus check problem, shares advice for others

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One woman had some trouble with her second stimulus check after recently moving to the Lowcountry.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said there was no issue with her receiving her first stimulus check, but after moving from Illinois to South Carolina, she had to change banks, which led to the issue.

“The IRS did not have… my new banking information so my stimulus check was sent to the bank that they had on record from the first stimulus,” she said.

She called her bank and later found out that her payment status was pending due to her former account being closed.

When she learned this detail, she expressed, to her former bank, her need for the money.

“I told her that I was retired on a fixed income and that I could really use that money…was there anyway they could work with me,” as she explained her conversation with her old bank.

The bank decided to work with her and allowed her to, instead of getting it sent via mail, wire the stimulus payment to her current bank account for a $25 fee.

She recommends for people, who have a new bank following the first stimulus check, to actually call their old bank before calling the IRS to assist them with their payment.

“All you can do is call your old bank and ask them if they see it pending and if they do ask them if they’ll work with you to get it redirected to your new bank,” she said.

She believes getting this information out to everyone can help those in a similar situation as her receive the money they need.

“I moved here to be closer to my daughter and because of COVID we need that stimulus to help us,” she said.

According to their website, the IRS says phone assistance is “extremely limited” at this time, but there are some assistance options on their website.