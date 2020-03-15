Lush cosmetic stores closing in US, Canada amid COVID-19 outbreak

(WIAT) — Many businesses are changing their store policies to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, United States officials are encouraging the public to not shake hands and begin “social distancing” by keeping 6 feet away from each other. In addition, notable companies like Nike and Apple are closing their stores for two weeks. The latest, Lush Cosmetics is closing all of its stores in the United States and Canada.

The cosmetic company stated, “we have decided to temporarily close all 258 Lush retail stores across Canada and the US from March 16-29. “

The full statement is below: