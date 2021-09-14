Major corporations, local companies looking to hire employees as labor shortage continues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Recovery from COVID-19 has created a higher demand for workers across several industries including many here in the Lowcountry. Companies say they are trying to fill jobs ahead of peak holiday shopping.

The openings range from local mom and pop shops to major corporations like Amazon who announced they’re looking to hire roughly a thousand workers here in South Carolina, hopeful to address a labor shortage being scene across the board.

A growing demand for consumer goods with holiday shopping around the corner. Companies say they are gearing up to meet the need.

“Right now based on the need especially headed into the holiday season and like Black Friday and those kinds of things, there are companies that will hire folks with no experience whatsoever,” says Jon Nichlas, Branch Manager and Recruiter for Hire Dynamics.

Job openings range from manufacturing to transportation, office jobs and more. Hire Dynamics is holding their 3rd Hirepalooze event in a year hoping to fill more than 300 positions across the Tri-County.

“Specifically related to industrial positions, manufacturing and logistics and then office admin like jobs, those are what we’re working on filling,” says Nichlas.

Tri-County businesses aren’t the only ones looking to fill openings, Amazon announced today they’re hiring 125,000 new workers nationwide. Amazon plans to hire 1,000 workers in South Carolina. Dave Bozeman, Vice President of Amazon’s Transportation Services says it’s been a busy year.

“We’ve hired over 450,000 employees since the pandemic started and from a growth perspective we’ve launched over 250 buildings so far this year,” says Bozeman.

Amazon plans to open more than a hundred new buildings by the end of the month and it doesn’t include plans to increase the company’s seasonal workforce.

“So we’re really seeing growth across the entire network, certainly there’s going to be a little bit more here and there depending on the market you’re in,” says Bozeman.

From global companies to mom and pop shops, it’s a rush to remain competitive both for consumers and those getting the product out the doors.

“Right now because of the challenge in the economy, companies are doing things like hiring or attendance bonuses,” says Nichlas. “There’s been a huge percent of our customers that have done pay raises even in the last six months.”

Hire Dynamics will hold day 2 of it’s job fair in North Charleston Job Fair on Wednesday offering a variety of job openings. You can pre-register online or show up in person tomorrow at Hire Dynamics in North Charleston of Ashley Phosphate Road from 9am to 3pm.