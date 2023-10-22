NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hundreds of people in the community came together Sunday afternoon for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event.

Survivors from all walks of breast cancer, friends and family united to end breast cancer.

It’s for women like Sherlyn Richardson, that this event is held.

“I went back for a second test, and called my husband and broke down,” Richardson said.

Richardson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012.

“I lost my hard, my eyelashes, I didn’t have eyebrows,” Richardson said.

She’s now a survivor, something she says she wouldn’t be able to do without her faith or family.

Richardson said, “With the grace of God, and support of my family and my church family and my husband.”

Sunday, Richardson and hundreds of other survivors were honored for their fight against breast cancer at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event.

“People need an outlet, and they need a day, and we really pride ourselves on this being the day that the community can come together for free,” Senior Development Manager, Tricia Bantz said.

There were tons of vendors there who support women with and recovering from breast cancer.

News 2 was also a sponsor for the event.

Organizers say their biggest hope is that these women will walk away with a sense of comradery.

Bantz said, “To be around people who are uniting with your same type of cancer is so important.”