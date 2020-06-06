Man, 22, charged with murder after police chase leaves mother of six dead

CHICAGO — A man who led police on a wild chase earlier this week has been charged with murder.

Marcel Oliver, 22, was charged with murder for the death of Guadalupe Francisco-Martinez, 37, who was killed in a crash following the police pursuit. Francisco-Martinez was a mother of six.

Midlothian police began pursuing a suspect wanted in connection with at least one murder late Wednesday, and Chicago police picked up the chase after it crossed into the city.

Guadalupe Francisco-Martinez. Photo via GoFundMe

A marked Chicago police car was joining the pursuit at high speeds when it crashed into an SUV on Irving Park Road near Ashland Avenue, killing Francisco-Martinez.

Three other civilians were injured after the cruiser crashed into a Hummer stopped at a red light nearby. The two officers in the squad car had to be extricated by firefighters, and were injured as well. The three citizens and two officers are all listed in fair condition as of Thursday.

CPD released a statement following the crash Thursday, saying:

“This is a devastating loss of life and our heartfelt condolences are with all those who have been affected. We are reviewing cameras and interviewing witnesses in regards to the criminal investigation into the actions taken by the offender. The entirety of this pursuit is under review and investigation COPA.” CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT, IN A STATEMENT

Chicago police and the Civilian Office for Police Accountability are investigating whether officers were following official policy before the incident.

When it comes to deciding whether to engage in a high-speed chase, official CPD policy calls for what is referred to as a “Balancing Test” to determine whether: “The necessity to immediately apprehend the fleeing suspect outweighs the level of inherent danger created by a motor vehicle pursuit.”

A GoFundMe has been created by the family of Francisco-Martinez to pay for funeral expenses. Click here to donate.