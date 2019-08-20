Man apprehended after traffic stop turns into drug bust in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies initiated a traffic stop for a lighting issue with the suspect vehicle in the area of Jedburg Road and Highway 78.

Upon speaking to the driver of the vehicle, deputies were informed that he had a firearm in the vehicle which was being transported illegally. After further investigation by deputies, it led to the suspect told authorities that he also had a small plastic bag of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.

There were approximately 2.3 gross grams of meth, about 12 grams of marijuana, and scales located.

In addition to the traffic citation, the suspect was charged with unlawful carry of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute the methamphetamine.