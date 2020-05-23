Man arrested after crashing car into North Charleston residence

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Deputies have arrested a man after he fled from an attempted traffic stop.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on Highway 526 on Saturday, May 23 at around 6:43 AM.

The suspect fled from deputies into North Charleston, where his vehicle would collide into a resience and a parked car in the 4100 block of Flynn Drive.

The suspect left his vehicle and ran into a female acquaintance’s residence on Glynn Street, where he would be arrested.

He was transported to a hospital to treat non life-threatening injuries and then booked into Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

Brandon Cuttino, 32, was charged with a Failure to Stop for Blue Lights.

Deputies are investigating his activities at the Glynn Street address.

Two other people in the vehicle were uninjured and released. Residents did not report any injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.