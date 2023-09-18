MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is behind bars after Animal Control found a deceased puppy and two other dogs in “deplorable conditions” at his St. Stephen home.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department (BCSO), a September 9 welfare check on the Sterling Lane residence prompted an investigation.

BCSO says Berkeley County Animal Control Officers responded to the residence and immediately discovered “deplorable conditions.”

Officers located two chihuahua-mix puppies on the front porch without food or water in a wire cage. Animal Control Officers determined the puppies to be approximately eight weeks old and severely underweight and malnourished.

One of the puppies was determined deceased.

During a further check of the property, Animal Control located a dog chained up to a tree in the backyard without food or water. Reports say the dog was found with its head stuck inside a plastic storage container.

Due to the living conditions of the surviving dogs, the dogs were placed into emergency protective custody and transported to the Berkeley Animal Center for emergency treatment.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Thomas Ravenell, Jr. on September 15 on two counts of abandonment of animals and one count of ill-treatment of animals.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.