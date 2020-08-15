Man arrested after shots fired between family members in McClellanville

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies responded to a shooting in McClellanville on Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Tibwin Road on Friday, August 14 at around 9:00 pm.

Officials say family members were arguing with each other over property lines between two addresses when Howard Gerald, 68, allegedly discharged a shotgun towards family members at the neighboring address.

One of the family members returned fire and damaged Howard’s residence.

Deputies arrived and began to investigate the incident.

A victim, Howard’s niece, allegedly received a graze wound when Howard discharged the shotgun.

Howard Gerald was arrested for Assault and Battery 2nd Degree.

