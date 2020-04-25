Man arrested after stealing bag of items from Charleston restaurant employee

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested for stealing a bag on Friday, April 17 from an employee at Toast of Charleston on Meeting Street.

The employee was preparing free meals for hospital workers.

Rashard Ashun Holmes, Sr., 28, is charged with petty larceny.

The employee was in the kitchen preparing the free meals at around 11:00 AM when Holmes came into the restaurant and stole his bag.

According to the employee, the bag contained cash, debit and credit cards, medicine, house keys, and car keys.