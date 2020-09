CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department have arrested a man after brandishing a weapon.

Officers say they when they found the man with the weapon on Murray Boulevard, they explained the city’s brandishing ordinance to the man and asked him to secure the weapon.

When the man refused, he was taken into custody peacefully.

A second armed man secured his weapon and was not charged.

Walid Hakim, 49, was charged for brandishing a deadly weapon.