Man arrested for internet crimes against children in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department began an investigation into internet crimes against children.

As a result of the investigation, Alanson Root was arrested for Criminal Solicitation of a Minor, Distribution of Obscene Material to a Person Under the age of 18, and Attempted Criminal Sexual Contact with a Minor – 2nd Degree.

Root’s bond hearing will be on Monday, March 16 at 2:00 PM.

Anyone with information pertaining to Root is asked to contact Detective Clark with the Mount Pleasant Police Department at kclark@tompsc.com or 843-884-4176.

The investigation is ongoing.