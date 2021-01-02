Man arrested for murder of his father on New Years Day in Dorchester County

SAINT GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – The St. George Police Department arrested a man for the murder of his father.

Officers say James Bell, 76, was found shot in the head twice in the early morning hours of January 1.

During the investigation, officers found that while Bell was asleep in his chair in the living room of his residence, his son, Jason, shot his father before returning upstairs.

Jason Bell was arrested at the St. George Police Department and is currently being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

The case was investigated by the St. George Police Department, Dorchester County Coroners Office and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

A hearing will be held on Saturday, January 2 at the St. George Judicial Center at 4:00 pm.