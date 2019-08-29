Man arrested for sending juvenile obscene messages

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a man who sent a juvenile obscene messages over social media has been charged.

“This individual knew the victim was underage, and yet sent this material anyway,” he said. “It took a while to charge him, but our warrant didn’t go away.”

James Hancock, 42, is charged with one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 years of age.

Bond was set on the Lexington County man at $15,000 during a hearing on Thursday. Hancock was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

An Orangeburg County family notified the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 that a subject familiar with the family had sent their juvenile daughter a “friend request” on social media.

Once that request was granted, the subject then sent a photo of a male in underclothing only, taken from the waist down with emphasis on his midsection.

When the 14 year old informed her parents of the photo, investigators began looking for Hancock.

The Lexington County man bounced from one address to another as investigators attempted to track him down. At one point, he was said to be in Florida.

During Thursday’s hearing, Hancock gave the court a Batesburg address as his present residence.

He was finally located on Wednesday.

Hancock can be sentenced up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.