Man arrested in connection to 2018 Orangeburg shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – An Orangeburg man wanted in a 2018 shooting was extradited after being located on the West Coast.

Bryce Hayne, 28, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He has also been served bench warrants for failing to appear on the attempted murder and weapons charges, and on unrelated charges of failing to stop for a blue light, resisting arrest and open container.

Hayne was taken into custody in California by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on June 11.

He was extradited back to the Palmetto State earlier this week to face charges from an October 28, 2018 shooting when investigators say he shot a man in the face following an argument and fled from the scene.

Hayne was denied bond on Friday, July 17.