Man charged with shoplifting and running from police with two children in car

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers responded to a call about a potential shoplifting n North Charleston.

The officers were dispatched to 7250 Rivers Avenue where they began to talk to loss prevention who told them that a known shoplifter was in their store, already had two outstanding warrants and he was not alone.

Loss prevention identified an older black male, wearing a green shirt and camouflage shorts who was exiting the store with a shopping cart full of items and was with the original shoplifter that loss prevention called for.

The officer approached the male suspect and asked if he had a receipt, which led to the suspect forcefully pushing the shopping cart at the officer, striking her abdomen.

The suspect ran between the church next door to the store and the Chuck E. Cheese and jumped into the driver seat of a black Tahoe.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle by opening the passenger side of the car and saw a child in the vehicle.

The suspect sped away in the vehicle with the child remaining inside.

The officer was able to speak to the mother of the child, who said that she had both a two-year-old and a six-year-old in the car and that her husband is a Colleton County Detective.

Officers were able to track down the suspect and arrest him.

They said that neither of the children were harmed during the pursuit.

The suspect, Gary Nelson, 55, confessed that he had been in the store shoplifting with two other people and, when the officer approached him, he got scared and feared for his life and decided to run.

He also admitted that he was under the influence of methamphetamine and that he did not know children were in the car with him until he entered I-26.

He added that he did not put his hands on the children.

Nelson was charged with Shoplifting, Grand Larceny, two counts of Kidnapping, Assaulting a Police Officer While Resisting Arrest, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Child Endangerment, DUI, and Hit and Run.