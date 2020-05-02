Man charged for murder after two found dead, one injured in North Charleston apartment shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers responded to a call on a possible shooting on Friday, May 1 at around 11:01 PM.

The shooting happened on the 3800 block of Redden Road in North Charleston.

Once they arrived, officers found two people suffering from various wounds at an apartment in the complex.

The two people, a male and female, were removed from the apartment, treated for injuries, and transported to MUSC for treatment.

As officers continued to investigate, a victim was found dead in the same apartment and had apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers were redirected to another apartment in the complex and found a fourth person involved who dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

It would later be revealed that the male subject, who was initially transported to the hospital, was the suspect in the incident and was responsible for shooting the three victims; the female and the two deceased male subjects.

Two other victims were found to have been shot at, but were not injured. At some point, the suspect suffered his injuries from being stabbed.

Investigators are still trying to determine the chain of events and how the suspect was injured.

The suspect remains at MUSC for treatment and is in the custody of detention officers from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is charged with two counts of Murder, three counts of Attempted Murder, and one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime. It is undetermined when the suspect will have a bond hearing.

The incident is still under investigation.