ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with abduction and child sex crimes in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers learned that Oscar Yobani Solis-Berduo, 21, was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a missing child from Maryland.

Solis-Berduo was charged with abduction of a child, statutory rape of a child under 15 years of age and human trafficking of a child victim.

Solis-Berduo was booked into the Buncombe County Jail on April 26 and is being held on a $600,000.00 bond

Anyone who may have been a victim or has information related to a similar incident is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.