Man charged with attempted murder after striking deputy with car

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man appeared in bond court after allegedly striking a deputy with his vehicle.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, George Dreher, 31, had his bond set for $650 for driving under suspension but not set for his charges of failing to stop for blue light leading to bodily injury and attempted murder.

Deputies say they began their pursuit of Dreher after he fled from an attempted traffic stop.

On Friday, Dreher was traveling on St. James Avenue in Goose Creek at around 9:30 PM when he struck a deputy with his car while deputies were attempting to deploy stop-sticks during a pursuit. The deputy was transported to the hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries.

According to deputies, Dreher intentionally swerved towards the deputy, which led him striking the deputy.