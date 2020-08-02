Man charged with Attempted Murder following shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers say a man was arrested and charged following a shooting in North Charleston.

The shooting happened on the 7800 block of Peppercorn Lane on Saturday August 1 at around 1:45 pm.

When they arrived, officers found out that the shooting was a result of a dispute between brothers and one shot the other.

The suspect, Taevon Gadsden, 19, later arrived to city hall and was taken into custody.

Gadsden was charged with Attempted Murder.

The victim is being treated for his injuries at a local hospital.